CHIKARA “The Johnny Kidd Invitational 2018” Results – June 9, 2018 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Jun 11, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. Johnny Kidd Invitational 2018 – Round 1
Travis Huckabee defeated Rory Gulak

2. Johnny Kidd Invitational 2018 – Round 1
Thomas Santell defeated Jigsaw

3. Johnny Kidd Invitational 2018 – Round 1
Ophidian defeated Solo Darling

4. Johnny Kidd Invitational 2018 – Round 1
Colt Cabana defeated Green Ant

5. Eight-Man Tag Team Match
Thief Ant, Danjerhawk, El Hijo del Ice Cream, and Sonny Defarge defeated Hermit Crab, Whisper, Frantik, and Still Life With Apricots and Pears

6. Johnny Kidd Invitational 2018 – Semi Final
Colt Cabana defeated Ophidian

7. Johnny Kidd Invitational 2018 – Semi Final
Travis Huckabee defeated Thomas Santell

8. Legion of Rot (Hallowicked and Frightmare) (w/Kobald) defeated Beast Warriors (Oleg The Usurper and The Proletariat Boar Of Moldova)

9. Volgar defeated Cornelius Crummels

10. Johnny Kidd Invitational 2018 – Final
Travis Huckabee defeated Colt Cabana

(Visited 1 times, 3 visits today)

Post Category: News, Results     Tags: , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

6/7/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Alisha Edwards

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal