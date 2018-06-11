CHIKARA “The Johnny Kidd Invitational 2018” Results – June 9, 2018 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

1. Johnny Kidd Invitational 2018 – Round 1

Travis Huckabee defeated Rory Gulak

2. Johnny Kidd Invitational 2018 – Round 1

Thomas Santell defeated Jigsaw

3. Johnny Kidd Invitational 2018 – Round 1

Ophidian defeated Solo Darling

4. Johnny Kidd Invitational 2018 – Round 1

Colt Cabana defeated Green Ant

5. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Thief Ant, Danjerhawk, El Hijo del Ice Cream, and Sonny Defarge defeated Hermit Crab, Whisper, Frantik, and Still Life With Apricots and Pears

6. Johnny Kidd Invitational 2018 – Semi Final

Colt Cabana defeated Ophidian

7. Johnny Kidd Invitational 2018 – Semi Final

Travis Huckabee defeated Thomas Santell

8. Legion of Rot (Hallowicked and Frightmare) (w/Kobald) defeated Beast Warriors (Oleg The Usurper and The Proletariat Boar Of Moldova)

9. Volgar defeated Cornelius Crummels

10. Johnny Kidd Invitational 2018 – Final

Travis Huckabee defeated Colt Cabana

