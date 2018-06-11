Brock Lesnar interested in fighting Jon Jones

While speaking with TMZ, Dana White discussed Brock Lesnar returning to the UFC and said that Brock Lesnar wants to fight Jon Jones when he returns.

“I know that Brock’s WWE deal is up at the end of the Summer I think. I know he wants to fight, so I am sure we’ll end up getting that figured out, So Obviously there are a lot of options.

Jon Jones is very interested Brock Lesnar and Brock is very interested in Jon Jones. They both want it. It’s a fun fight.”

