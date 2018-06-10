WWE Raw Live Event Results – June 9, 2018 – Monroe, Louisiana
1. Bobby Roode defeated Mojo Rawley
2. WWE Raw Women’s Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match
Nia Jax defeated Alexa Bliss, Bayley, and Sasha Banks
3. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Cedric Alexander defeated Kalisto
4. Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre defeated Apollo Crews and Titus O’Neil
5. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Seth Rollins defeated Elias
6. Baron Corbin defeated Chad Gable
7. Ember Moon and Natalya defeated Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan
8. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match
Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy defeated The B-Team
9. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns, and Finn Balor defeated Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn
