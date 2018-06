WWE NXT Live Event Results – June 10, 2018 – Download Festival Day 3 – Derby, England

Afternoon Show:

1. Tyler Bate defeated Fabian Aichner

2. Zack Gibson and Marcel Barthel defeated Wolfgang and Tyson T-Bone

3. Kenny Williams defeated Wesley Blake

4. NXT Women’s Championship Match

Shayna Baszler defeated Candice LeRae

5. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan, and Danny Burch defeated Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong

Evening Show:

1. The Coffey Brothers defeated Heavy Machinery

2. Jordan Devlin defeated James Drake

3. Dave Mastiff and Ashton Smith defeated The Forgotten Sons (via Disqualification)

4. Nikki Cross defeated Bianca Belair

5. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Johnny Gargano, Ricochet, and Aleister Black defeated Lars Sullivan, The Velveteen Dream, and Tommaso Ciampa

