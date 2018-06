Stardom Results – June 10, 2018 – Tokyo, Japan

1. Three-Way Match

Zoe Lucas defeated Kaori Yoneyama and Hanan

2. Toni Storm and Deonna Purrazzo defeated Saki Kashima and Shiki Shibusawa

3. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Mayu Iwatani, Tam Nakano, and Starlight Kid defeated J.A.N. (Jungle Kyona, Natsuko Tora, and Leo Onozaki)

4. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Oedo Tai (Kagetsu, Hazuki, and Natsu Sumire) defeated Queen’s Quest (Momo Watanabe, Konami, and AZM)

5. Io Shirai vs. Stardom

– Io Shirai defeated Leo Onozaki

– Io Shirai defeated Hanan

– Io Shirai vs. Zoe Lucas – Draw

– Io Shirai vs. Deonna Purrazzo – Draw

– Io Shirai vs. Shiki Shibusawa – Draw

– Io Shirai vs. Starlight Kid – Draw

– Io Shirai vs. Natsuko Tora – Draw

– Io Shirai vs. Jungle Kyona – Draw

– Io Shirai vs. Kaori Yoneyama – Draw

– Io Shirai vs. Tam Nakano – Draw

– Io Shirai vs. Saki Kashima – Draw

– Io Shirai vs. Konami – Draw

– Io Shirai vs. AZM – Draw

– Io Shirai vs. Natsu Sumire – Draw

– Io Shirai vs. Hazuki – Draw

– Io Shirai vs. Takumi Iroha – Draw

– Io Shirai vs. Toni Storm – Draw

– Kagetsu besiegt Io Shirai

– Io Shirai vs. Mayu Iwatani – Draw

– Io Shirai vs. Momo Watanabe – Draw

