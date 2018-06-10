Punk with first public comments following UFC 225 loss

CM Punk made his first public comments several hours following his loss to Mike Jackson at UFC 225 via a Twitter post.

“You win some, you lose some! I’m 1-1 this week and I’ll take it,” Punk said, referring to his win in the courtroom over WWE medical doctor Chris Amann.

“Thanks to my team, my family, my friends, and THE FANS! Wouldn’t be here without any of you. Respect to @TheTruthJackson, thanks for the fight! You only live once, and… I’M ALIVE,” Punk continued.

CM Punk walking out to Cult Of Personality from tonight. The “CM Punk” chants were MONSTROUS from tonight.#UFC225 pic.twitter.com/w4D76doqSc — TWC – #RUSEVINTHEBANK (@TheWrestlingCov) June 10, 2018

