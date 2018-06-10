Hogan comments on his return to WWE and why he never faced Flair at WrestleMania as planned

Hulk Hogan recently did an interview with Chris Van Vliet and here are a few highlights…

On a possible WWE return:

“Things are moving in that direction quite quickly. It’s all about execution and timing and the right place and the right time but things are good.”

On why he never faced Ric Flair at Wrestlemania:

“We don’t know. We were on fire. We did some house shows in Chicago, Milwaukee, three or four shows in a row we set all kinds of records all over and we were pushing real hard towards that WrestleMania time and for me I have a personal opinion, the chemistry was so powerful between Ric and I, I hate to say anything bad about any of the other wrestlers, I hate to say anything bad about the company but with Ric and I heading into WrestleMania it kind of took over everything.

If we would have wrestled at WrestleMania, we would have taken so much of the focus because there would have been the rematch and the cage match, the title would have dropped and hopefully I would have won it back and back and forth. I think that Vince knew that this was such a powerful turbulence between the two of us he could conquer and divide and make it work even better and pretty much that’s what he did. He sent me off in one direction and him in another and we drew money in both directions.”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

