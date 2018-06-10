Demolition Ax & “Wildfire” Tommy Rich Discuss Fabulous Moolah Allegations

Speaking with wrestling industry insider Nigel Sherrod, pro wrestling legends “Wildfire” Tommy Rich & Bill Eadie, a/k/a (Masked Superstar/Demolition Ax) give their takes on allegations of prostitution & drugging against women’s wrestling legend, The Fabulous Moolah, a/k/a Lillian Ellison. These men join Jerry “The King” Lawler, Road Warrior Animal, “The Patriot” Del Wilkes, Mr. Wrestling II, and others, including over twenty women who were trained, worked for or with Moolah in denouncing the allegations.

Bill Eadie a/k/a Demolition Ax/The Masked Superstar on The Fabulous Moolah allegations:

“Wildfire” Tommy Rich on The Fabulous Moolah Allegations:

