Dana White says CM Punk should “wrap up” his MMA career

Jun 10, 2018 - by Colin Vassallo

UFC President Dana White did not mince his words when at the UFC 225 post-fight press conference was asked about the future of CM Punk.

“It should be a wrap,” a blunt White told the press. White acknowledged that CM Punk showed a lot of heart for hanging in there until the very end but at 39 years of age, he should call it a day.

White was pissed off with Punk’s opponent Mike Jackson for not finishing the fight when he could have and for not taking the fight seriously. He said that Jackson’s UFC career is over and he would not be coming back.

The UFC President also added that he regrets for putting the Punk vs Jackson fight on the pay-per-view card rather than on on the preliminary card on Fight Pass. The fight was bad and totally blamed Mike Jackson and his camp for how embarrassing it was.

(Visited 1 times, 29 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: , , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

6/7/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Alisha Edwards

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal