Dana White says CM Punk should “wrap up” his MMA career

UFC President Dana White did not mince his words when at the UFC 225 post-fight press conference was asked about the future of CM Punk.

“It should be a wrap,” a blunt White told the press. White acknowledged that CM Punk showed a lot of heart for hanging in there until the very end but at 39 years of age, he should call it a day.

White was pissed off with Punk’s opponent Mike Jackson for not finishing the fight when he could have and for not taking the fight seriously. He said that Jackson’s UFC career is over and he would not be coming back.

The UFC President also added that he regrets for putting the Punk vs Jackson fight on the pay-per-view card rather than on on the preliminary card on Fight Pass. The fight was bad and totally blamed Mike Jackson and his camp for how embarrassing it was.

#UFC President Dana White thinks CM Punk should hang up the gloves for good following his performance at #UFC225

