Corey Graves explains his tweets regarding CM Punk

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful posted an exclusive interview with WWE commentator Corey Graves. Graves explains his rant on CM Punk:

There was a rumor that Punk told many of his WWE friends “LEAVE WWE or lose me as a friend forever” the interview Graves just did with Sean Ross Sapp confirms it:

“Well, to be honest, I’d never heard or been given that ultimatum,” said Graves. “It kinda shocked me when I texted him about grabbing dinner because we were in Chicago and he told me he no longer had any interest in being friends with me or anybody related to WWE.”

“I respected his drive, and him doing his own thing,” said Graves. “He sent me the text shortly before his first fight. Part of me just thought he was in a zone and I didn’t take offense. I texted him the day of his FIRST fight something along the lines of “I know life is nuts, I still love you good luck” Probably not verbatim, but you get the idea.”

“What really set me off was this week when he essentially disowned the business that made him,” Graves said. “My only issue with him was that he turned off people that actually loved and supported him. Beyond “the business” and he never wanted anything to do with us…yet continued to present himself as this “Punk” hero.”

Sean Ross Sapp then asked for a little clarification when Graves mentioned that he was set off ‘this week.’ Graves said that testimony, nor the result, inspired the tweet.

“Dude, this has ZERO to do with court, or testimony or any of the above. Nothing that I tweeted was corporate,” said Graves. “I’m simply hurt/pissed off that a guy that I looked like as a big brother-type has turned his back on me and everyone that loved and supported him only because of the name on my paycheck. I’m definitely not the only one. I won’t name names, but there is a large group of us to this day that inexplicably lost a solid friend because of where we work.”

