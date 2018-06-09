WWE Raw Live Event Results – June 8, 2018 – Jackson, Mississippi
1. Bobby Roode defeated Mojo Rawley
2. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Cedric Alexander defeated Kalisto
3. Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre defeated Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews
4. Baron Corbin defeated Chad Gable
5. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Seth Rollins defeated Elias
6. Bray Wyatt defeated Bo Dallas
7. Eight-Woman Tag Team Match
Bayley, Sasha Banks, Ember Moon, and Natalya defeated Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Alexa Bliss, and Mickie James
8. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, & Finn Balor defeated Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn
