Ronda Rousey Announced for the UFC Hall of Fame Class of 2018

At tonight’s UFC 225 pay-per-view event, current WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey was announced as the headliner for the UFC Hall of Fame Class of 2018. Rousey finished her MMA career with a record of 12 wins (6 in the UFC) and 2 losses (both in the UFC). She retired from MMA after her second loss in 2016. The UFC Hall of Fame event is scheduled for July 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Rousey is scheduled to face Nia Jax for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship on June 17 at the Money in the Bank event.

(Visited 1 times, 15 visits today)