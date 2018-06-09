Result of CM Punk’s Second UFC Fight
CM Punk fought his second career UFC fight tonight at UFC 225 in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois. Punk and his opponent, Mike Jackson, went the distance in all three rounds. After the bout, all three judges awarded the unanimous decision in favor of Jackson.
It wasn’t pretty either, unfortunately. First round Punk scored a takedown, but it was towards the end of the round and not very long, and got busted up. Second round, he pulled guard, while attempting subs got pummeled awkwardly. And the 3rd he was just getting toyed with……with a really sad flying knee…….
Bummed to see how it played out. But hopefully this means he’ll keep away from pro fighting now :/