Promotion reportedly turns down business deal with WWE

Revolution Pro has turned down a business deal with WWE similar to the ones that PROGRESS and ICW have, according to a new report. According to the WON, Rev Pro turned down the deal because it would have meant the end of their working relationship with NJPW. Due to this, talents signed to WWE UK deals and those participating in the UK Championship Tournament won’t be able to appear on Rev Pro. They will still be able to work with ICW and PROGRESS. Among those on that list are Travis Banks and Jinny, the latter of whom lost the Rev Pro Women’s Championship to Jamie Hayter this past weekend.

WWE has signed several new UK talents, including “extended tryout” deals for Charlie Morgan and Nina Samuels that them a tryout without officially signing them to deals. These deals keep them off the ITV World of Sport shows. Chris Brookes was offered a WWE UK contract, but turned it down.

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

