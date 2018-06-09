Next WWE 24 episode to feature the redemption of Matt and Jeff Hardy

The WWENetworkNews.com website is reporting that the next episode of WWE 24: The Hardy Boyz will air on Sunday, June 17 immediately following the Money In The Bank pay-per-view.

This episode of the highly-rated original series will chronicle their ups and downs in professional wrestling and how they nearly lost it all but recovered from their fall from grace to ultimately redeem themselves, returning to one of the biggest WrestleMania pops of all time at WrestleMania 33.

It will be interesting to see if WWE will use footage from Impact Wrestling as well for this production. They have used Impact’s footage for the new Hardy Boyz DVD and also their Table for 3.

This will be the 17th episode of the series and the fourth one this year following WrestleMania Orlando, Empowered, and Raw 25.

