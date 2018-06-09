Jim Ross says Donald Trump is ripping off Steve Austin

“It’s embarrassing. I go to other countries. I go to the U.K. Golly, it’s embarrassing. You go abroad and, ‘Oh you’re American.’ ‘Yeah I am.’ Then they kinda smile, ‘Oh you’re the country that has the blonde headed President that wears the cap like Stone Cold: I’m gonna drain the swamp.’ I’m waiting; but, I can tell you this, I do believe that cap he wears, not only to restrain his wild hair is played off of Austin. He saw Austin as a common guy, blue collar, drain the swamp type of man and all of a sudden he’s wearing all these high dollar suits – nothing wrong with that – and a ball cap to make himself look more blue collar. That’s my take. I might be wrong.”

source: The Jim Ross Report

(Visited 1 times, 15 visits today)