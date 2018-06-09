Interesting facts that we learned from the Amann-Punk-Cabana trial

Here are some SHOCKING facts from the trial about WWE, Dr. Chris Amann, and CM Punk MOST of you didn’t know:

1. WWE referees DO NOT have a direct line to Vince McMahon and Kevin Dunn. The time keepers do. They only have a direct line to the production team during a FALLS COUNT ANYWHERE match because things can so chaotic they can’t see the time keepers that much during those matches.

2. Mark Carrano, CURRENT head of WWE Talent Relations, UNDER OATH, described WWE as a “live event action movie”.

3. WWE knew CM Punk was concussed when Kane put him through the table at Royal Rumble 2014

4. Turns out Dr. Chris Amann wasn’t suing CM Punk for 1 million but instead for little under FOUR MILLION dollars (one dollar for every reported listen the “Art Of Wrestling” YouTube channel had for the CM Punk podcast).

5. Dr. Chris Amann admitted UNDER OATH that the CM Punk podcast did NOT AFFECT his life in ANY MAJOR WAY. He said his personal and professional life are still the same. He just got hate from people online and his Thanksgiving that year was ruined.

6. CM Punk and Colt Cabana are STILL great friends. Cabana admitted in court he saw the lump on Punk’s butt with Punk telling the jury that “if anyone’s gonna see my butt, that isn’t my wife, it’s [Colt Cabana].

