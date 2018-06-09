In progress: Day Two of NXT Download

Jun 9, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck
On day 2 of #NXTDownload, @jordandevlin1 has defeated @tyson_t_bone to advance to the next round of the @wweuk Championship Tournament.
A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Jun 9, 2018 at 6:14am PDT
