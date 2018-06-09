Combat Zone Wrestling 6/9 Tournament of Death 17 Berlin, NJ results

Combat Zone Wrestling presented its annual celebration of psychoviolence, Tournament of Death 17 Saturday afternoon at a new location, Tansboro Dek Hockey in Berlin, NJ. While it was just off main roads, it was in a borderline rural area. Most notably, the venue was set back from the road in a setting that would have fit right in with Deliverance. The weather thankfully cooperated, depsite predicted thunderstorms all week.

The worst weather of the day was one light shower during the opening first round match. The storms went south… ironically enough through Delaware, near “Markland’s Little Acres” in Townsend, DE…where the show might well have been a washout.

Combat Zone Wrestling Tournament of Death 17 drew well, crowd comparable to previous TODs, despite competitor GCW running its Tournament of Survival the previous weekend (also with bad weather, although an indoor show). Fans came from all over the east coast, and including at least two countries (Canada, and a sizable contingent from the UK) for Tournament of Death

* In the opening first round match/cinder blocks/baseball bats/bundles, 3-Way Elimination:

Jimmy LLoyd defeated Casanova Valentine (first elimination), Stockade (second elimination), and the late addition of G-Raver, concluded by pinfall after LLoyd dove onto a light tube on top of a ladder onto G-Raver to set up the pin.

* In the Four Corners of Pain, 3-Way Elimination/first round match (including light tubes/staple gun/light tubes): Mance Warner advanced into the next round, defeating Josh Crane and Dale Patricks

* In the Lotsa Light Tubes/first round match, after Rickey Shane Page defeated Drew Parker by pinfall after a chokebreaker into light tubes on his knee.

* Four Corners of Pain/barbed wire madness 4-Way elimination/first round match, Brandon Kirk defeated “Big Scare” Dan O’Hare, Kit Osbourne and Conor Claxton, finally pinning O’Hare to advance to the semis after Osbourne and Claxton (in a scary looking spot) went off a scaffold into a barbed wire trampoline and couldn’t continue.

* In Saw..er, semi final 1, in a surprise, Jimmy LLoyd moved on to the finals over Mance Warner by pinfall after Lloyd’s Last Rites, driving Mance Warner through a bundle of light tubes.

* In semi final 2, Rickey Shane Page defeated Brandon Kirk by pinfall after a Chokebreaker onto light tubes on top of Kirk.

* In the Fans Bring The Weapons match, which saw several barbed wire gimmicks, a water cooler, and such creative touches as a XBox, banjo, pineapple, watermelon, hot sauce, sledgehammer, garden implements…Bulldozer Matt Tremont defeated “Mr.Insanity” Toby Klein (who came out in an old CZW Cult Fiction t-shirt) and Jeff Cannonball (added to the match by Tremont at the beginning) by pinfall on Cannonball, after Tremont did a splash onto light tubes on top of Cannonball.

Post-match, Klein announced his retirement from wrestling (which had been hinted at pre-show), brought his wife and child into the ring, and the entire locker room emptied around ringside. He talked about his injuries and “what he did to his body” (drugs and alcohol). He proudly talked about being 5 years clean and sober and currently working professionally as a Drug and Alcohol Counselor. He gave a shout out to his best friend, the late Brain Damage. He was then inducted by DJ Hyde and Maven Bentley into the CZW Hall of Fame.

* Tournament of Death finals/no rope barbed wire/light tubes/barbed Wire 2×4/barbed wire chair/scaffold/glass match…oh, and a weedwhacker

Jimmy LLoyd defeated Rickey Shane Page by pinfall to become 2018 Tournament of Death Champion after a scary looking DVD off the scaffold through a Pyramid Of Hell panes of glass.

CZW returns to action in Asbury Park, NJ on June 29 for “Dark City” at the House of Independents, with a 7:00 pm bell time. Matches announced: CZW World Champion MJF defends his CZW World Heavyweight Title against Dezmond Xavier, CZW World Tag Team Champions The Rep defend against The Rascalz, The Gymnastys, and The Ugly Duckings…and WXW/Germany’s John “Bad Bones” Klinger vs. Josh Briggs.

Combat Zone Wrestling, together with Smash Wrestling/comes to Ontario for three shows…in Sarnia, ON on July 13, London, ON on July 14, and Toronto, ON on July 15. CZW then returns to its home, Voorhees, NJ at the Coliseum on July 28.

