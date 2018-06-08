WWE Superstars take on Netflix’ GLOW cast in rap battles on TBS’ Drop The Mic

Jun 8, 2018 - by Colin Vassallo

WWE Superstars will face off against the Netflix GLOW cast this coming Sunday on TBS’ Drop The Mic at 10:30PM EST.

Nikki and Brie Bella, Carmella, and Alicia Fox will be teaming up for the WWE side while Jackie Tohn, Kate Nash, Sunita Mani, and Britney Young will be representing the GLOW cast.

Also on the show will be Y2J Chris Jericho who will be going against Laila Ali.

The show features two sides rapping and trading “insults” against each other all in the name of fun. You can see a preview below.

