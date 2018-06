WWE NXT Live Event Results – June 8, 2018 – Download Festival Day 1 – Derby, England

Afternoon Show:

1. Wolfgang defeated Fabian Aichner

2. WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament – First Round Match

Ashton Smith defeated Joseph Conners

3. Dakota Kai defeated Lacey Evans

-Tommaso Ciampa came to the ring and issued an open challenge to anyone in the back for the evening show.

4. WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament – First Round Match

Flash Morgan Webster defeated James Drake

5. NXT Championship Match

Aleister Black defeated Lars Sullivan (via Disqualification)

Evening Show:

1. Heavy Machinery defeated The Forgotten Sons

2. WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament – First Round Match

Travis Banks defeated El Ligero

3. Candice LeRae defeated Bianca Belair

4. NXT Tag Team Championship Match

Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne defeated Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly (via Disqualification)

5. WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament – First Round Match

Zack Gibson defeated Amir Jordan

6. Open Challenge

Johnny Gargano defeated Tommaso Ciampa

