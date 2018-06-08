The Rack Radio Show Podcast Talking One More Match for Shawn Michaels

On this week’s edition of the Multi-Time Award Winning, The Rack returned with your hosts Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin. On the program this week we gave you the latest news in both WWE & Impact brought to us by Gerweck.net which included:

*Camp WWE Talk

*UK Tournament Update

*CM Punk Trial Concludes

*WWE UK GM Announced

And More!

Shawn Michaels spoke recently about the possibility of having “One More Match”, while we know it won’t happen, what if it did? We discussed who he should face if he did come out of retirement.

We will also have the Smackdown Throwdown & the NXT Rundown, giving you our thoughts on both shows from this past week.

Plus Tweet of the Week!

Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Presented by Gerweck.net & “MBG Films”.

Audio Link:

http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/therack/therack060718.mp3

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-rack-radio-show/id612142996

https://play.google.com/music/m/Iti4w26aej22cufvazniwh2gyiy?t=The_Rack_Radio_Show

Lindsey Ward- http://twitter.com/linsward

Sir Rockin- http://twitter.com/wildtalkradio

The Show- http://twitter.com/rackradioshow

http://facebook.com/rackradioshow

