Mysterio reportedly still in talks with WWE

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Live, there continues to be talks between WWE & Rey Mysterio.

At this time there is no deal signed between the two sides, but the feeling is that Mysterio could be back with WWE as soon as September.

Mysterio wrestles at tomorrow’s NJPW Dominion event, teaming with Jushin Liger, & Hiroshi Tanahashi against Marty Scurll, Cody, & Adam Page.

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

