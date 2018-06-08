Current betting odds for CM Punk’s second fight in the UFC against Mike Jackson

For his second UFC fight on Sunday, CM Punk is once again entering the Octagon as the underdog even though his opponent carries the same 0-1 record as well.

Punk is currently 7/4 to get his first MMA victory while his opponent, Mike Jackson, is at 4/9. The common denominator between the two is Mickey Gall, who defeated Jackson to earn his shot at Punk and then defeated Punk in the first round.

Several betting companies are offering different options for odds including round betting, method of victory, total rounds, etc.

Jackson is currently set at 4/1 to win by knockout in round one while a CM Punk submission victory at any round is at 5/1. If the fight goes to distance, a CM Punk win on points is at 13/2 while Jackson winning on points is at 3/1. CM Punk winning by knockout stoppage its at 9/1 and a decision is at 13/2. Punk is basically the underdog in every method of betting for this fight.

If you really fancy a good shot, CM Punk winning by knockout in round one is at 22/1 and by submission in round one is at 9/1.

As always, be careful when placing bets with real money!

