CM Punk makes weight

CM Punk successfully weighed in for his UFC 225 fight this Sunday against Mike Jackson, tipping the scale at 169lbs.

Punk was one of the fighters who weighed in during the early hours of the day and looked in good spirits. When he took off his trousers, his wife AJ in the audience screamed “Yeah!” which got a good laugh from the crowd and Punk himself.

The former WWE champion is looking to get his first “1” in the W column of his MMA record. Another loss will more than likely spell the end of his short UFC career.

You can see some photos from the weigh in below.

