Andre The Giant HBO documentary to air in the UK on June 1

Sky Atlantic in the United Kingdom will be airing the Andre The Giant documentary which was produced by HBO Sports, Bill Simmons Media Group, and WWE this Sunday.

The 90-minute documentary chronicles the myth that was Andre The Giant, his rise in professional wrestling, being the leader in the locker room, and the pain he suffered throughout the years until his eventual death. Vince McMahon, Hulk Hogan, Jim Ross, Ric Flair, Mean Gene Okerlund, former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, actress Robin Wright, and many other appear in sit-down interviews during the course of the documentary.

The documentary originally aired on HBO on April 10 following a premiere in Los Angeles a few weeks earlier.

Sky Atlantic will screen the documentary at 10:10PM on June 10.

