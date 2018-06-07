Photos from the WWE “For Your Consideration” event in North Hollywood

WWE held a For Your Consideration event last night at the Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, California, where they showcased footage from their library in hopes of getting an Emmy Award nomination.

The footage screened were Raw 25, Mixed Match Challenge, and WWE 24: Empowered for the Emmy consideration

The event was attended by a ton of WWE Superstars including Raw Women’s champion Nia Jax, Braun Strowman, The Bella Twins, Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, The New Day, Shawn Michaels, Naomi, Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon.

You can see a lot of photos from the event below.

“We actually got our name from the fans…I even learned how to flip a car from @BraunStrowman!” – @AlexaBliss_WWE on her experience on #WWEMMC. #WWEFYC pic.twitter.com/NqHhNisaIN — WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2018

Bae! don’t hold my stomach like that thooooooooooooo I look 🤰🏾🤦🏾‍♀️ lol @WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/MWYQirYkml — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) June 7, 2018

“To me, the Women’s Evolution was about unity…it makes me so grateful to be part of a company that gave me this opportunity.” – Nikki @BellaTwins #WWEFYC pic.twitter.com/egLbPPd8dI — WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2018

