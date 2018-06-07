Photos from the WWE “For Your Consideration” event in North Hollywood

Jun 7, 2018 - by Colin Vassallo

WWE held a For Your Consideration event last night at the Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, California, where they showcased footage from their library in hopes of getting an Emmy Award nomination.

The footage screened were Raw 25, Mixed Match Challenge, and WWE 24: Empowered for the Emmy consideration

The event was attended by a ton of WWE Superstars including Raw Women’s champion Nia Jax, Braun Strowman, The Bella Twins, Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, The New Day, Shawn Michaels, Naomi, Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon.

You can see a lot of photos from the event below.

Tonight in Los Angeles, CA, #WWE kicks off its first ever #WWEFYC event!

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on

Thank you to everyone who watched and attended the #WWEFYC!

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on

(Visited 1 times, 2 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: , , , , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

5/23/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Madison Rayne

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal