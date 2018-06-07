How Mauro Ranallo Landed His Job With WWE

Jun 7, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

In an interview with Sam Roberts, Showtime Boxing, Bellator and WWE commentator Mauro Ranallo revealed what lead to him landing a deal with WWE.

One year for a Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting, Warren Buffett put together an entertainment video that featured him “fighting” boxing legend Floyd Mayweather with Mauro Ranallo on commentary calling the “action”.

When putting together a highlight reel of his work for WWE, Vince McMahon reportedly saw this and said “Shit, if he can sell the shit out this he can sell anything” and made the decision to hire him.

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

