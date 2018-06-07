Former WWF superstar Muhammad Hassan open to a return

“It might have taken 13 years to kind of get over it and get out and work again, but I miss working in the ring. I love being in the ring. The actual wrestling part, I really enjoy. It would be enjoyable to be back in the atmosphere again. It’s nothing I would want to do full-time, but I’m not going to lie – I miss it. I miss being around the boys. I miss being in the ring. I miss the athleticism of it – the art of wrestling.”

source: Pro Wrestling Sheet

