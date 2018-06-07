Eddie Edwards Talks Deciding to Stay in Impact, The Baseball Bat Incident, & Ending Sami Callihan

Show: Interactive Wrestling Radio

Guest: Eddie Edwards

Date: 06/07/2018

Your Host: James Walsh

Anything is possible for “Mr. AIP”” Eddie Edwards and anything goes in our line of questioning for the former Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion who has been embroiled in a blood feud with the “Worldwide Desperado” Sami Callihan for months now. It all comes to a head on Impact Wrestling on POP TV this Thursday as Eddie fights Sami in an unsanctioned fight in the woods where Eddie seeks to end Sami once and for all.

All this plus his thoughts on having his wife Alisha physically involved, the feud mirroring that of a classic Raven and Tommy Dreamer feud, and so much more!

EDDIE EDWARDS :

On his unsanctioned fight in the woods with Sami Callihan on Impact:

“You know, it’s a fight. Expect some violence. Expect some anger. Expect some pain. It’s a fight. It’s a street fight. It’s a movie style street fight. It’s my chance to end this feud and my chance to end Sami Callihan. I’m going to do everything I can to end him.”

On his more unhinged persona:

“I’m enjoying it. It is a chance for me to do some things I’ve never done in my career, obviously. To be able to go and try this here, that there. It’s cool! It definitely has my creative juices flowing. And also, with vignettes and stuff behind the scenes also… A lot of things are going on. It is definitely a change of pace but it is a welcomed change of pace for me.”

On elements of his persona mirroring Tommy Dreamer in his feud with Raven from ECW:

“I don’t know how much thought went into it. It just so happened that Tommy is my guy and was around at that point. It just so happened that it resembled that Tommy Dreamer in ECW type look. We were definitely going for that grungier type look especially going out there to oVe’s territory. But, I think it was a happy accident. That is the direction we were going for, a more gritty, hardcore style.”

On the passionate feud he’s having with Sami:

“We kind of found ourselves in this. Obviously, it began with the baseball bat. We had to escalate from that. As tough as it was to escalate from that, things have escalated! We’ve had to step it up and step it up and step it up time and time again. This has been a perfect storm of incidents and accidents – A perfect storm of emotion, really!”

On if the baseball bat incident was the scariest moment of his career:

“Yeah, no doubt about it. It wasn’t even a pain thing. It was that shock! All of a sudden, I felt it in my eye! My first thought was, “Is my eye on the mat? Is my eye hanging out of my face? Am I going to lose my vision?” All those, that whirlwind of emotion going through my head. That is by far, by far the scariest moment of my career so far… Knock on wood!”

On Alisha Edwards being involved in the feud:

“It’s cool. Before we were traveling together, you never know how it is going to go. It’s like, “All right, we live together. We do everything else together. Now, lets go work together!” That might have been the scariest part! But, it’s been cool. It’s been fun. It is nice having her by my side even if it is just traveling. It is a comforting thing for me. It is a little scary having her in the ring and the stuff we’re doing. You know, she is my wife! I always want her to be safe. But, when certain things come up for violence to happen to her, it can be worrysome. But, I know how good she is. I know how tough she is too! Especially with this feud, it was like, “All right, here’s this big feud. Here’s the pool, the deep end. Lets see if you sink or swim!” She’s definitely been swimming. It’s been awesome to see her go out and help this feud that has been going on and has been one of the biggest things ever in my career.”

On the cross-over with Lucha Underground and potential for more events like that one:

“Pro wrestling is a strange, strange world right now. That’s a good thing. You’ve got companies working together, partnerships. You’ve got guys working here, working there. It is a great time for wrestling and I think Impact is in a position to really capitalize on that. I would love us to do more shows with other well known companies. THe more we get to work with each other, the better for the boys and the better for the fans!”

On if Impact could ever work with ROH for a co-branded show:

“I would never say it won’t happen. All I can do is cross my fingers and hope it does happen.”

On the new direction of Impact Wrestling:

“I love it. From the office to the boys and the girls in the back to the production, we’re all on that same page. One of the first things Scott and Don told us was nothing is going to be completely fixed, we’re not going to turn this thing around in one day. We’re going to do it day by day, step by step. That is exactly what we’re doing. The lines of communication are open between everybody. We all know what we’re doing. We all know what our goal is. Our goal is to make Impact the best show we can. They preached that from the beginning. We’re all on board with that. It is an exciting time. Obviously I’m enjoying what I’m doing. But, everything with Impact is trending upward!”

On his decision to re-sign with Impact earlier this year:

“Impact Wrestling is a company and a product that I believe in. I want to help it succeed. I want be one of the guys to put this company on our back and say, “Lets go, boys!” I would feel wrong jumping ship. Everybody has different things that make them happy. Right now, this is the place for me. Impact is something that I take pride in and I want to be able to take things to the next level.”

On if we’ll still see the edge to his character after his feud with Sami:

“You know, these things that have happened to me have changed me not only physically but mentally. We’ll have to see what happens in the woods. But, I think I might be a bit off my rocker going forward. Who knows!”

