Cult of Personality to be Punk’s walk out song in Chicago at UFC 225

Speaking to Ariel Helwani in a sit-down interview for MMAFighting.com, CM Punk said that this Saturday he will be coming out to his popular wrestling theme song Cult of Personality at UFC 225.

Punk said that he doesn’t know how the crowd in Chicago will react to him since the majority of the fans will be MMA fans and he’s not liked or respected by those fans. He said that he does not expect the roof to go off once his theme song hits unlike his old times in WWE.

When asked if he’s doing the All In show in Chicago in September, Punk said no, it’s not happening. Punk described how since he left WWE, no one ever came up to him with an offer and a straight yes or no question asking him if he would agree to get paid an X amount of dollars to wrestle this or that guy.

While not technically closing the whole door on returning to wrestling in general for a fun event, the former WWE champion said that he’s concentrated on his MMA career and the future still have to be written.

During the same interview, CM Punk also discusses the lawsuit that just ended, training for this fight against Mike Jackson, and much more. You can check it out below.

(Visited 1 times, 2 visits today)