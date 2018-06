Bill Eadie says his concussion lawsuit is why he’s not in WWE’s HOF

“I’m almost certain it’s because of the lawsuit. It could happen, it might not happen, but Barry and I know that the fans know that Demolition should be in the Hall of Fame. We have the satisfaction of knowing we should be in there, and the fans tell us that every time we go out to sign.”

source: SI.com

