WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – June 4, 2018 – Laredo, Texas

Jun 6, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match
The Bludgeon Brothers defeated The Usos and Aiden English and Rusev

2. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe (w/Killian Dain) (via disqualification)

3. Andrade “Cien” Almas (w/Zelina Vega) defeated Sin Cara

4. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Asuka, Becky Lynch, and Naomi defeated Lana and The IIconics

5. WWE United States Championship – Fatal Five-Way Match
Jeff Hardy defeated The Miz, Samoa Joe, Shelton Benjamin, and Shinsuke Nakamura

6. Big E and Kofi Kingston (w/Xavier Woods) defeated The Bar

7. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Carmella defeated Charlotte Flair

8. Daniel Bryan defeated Big Cass

