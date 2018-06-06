WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – June 4, 2018 – Laredo, Texas
1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match
The Bludgeon Brothers defeated The Usos and Aiden English and Rusev
2. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe (w/Killian Dain) (via disqualification)
3. Andrade “Cien” Almas (w/Zelina Vega) defeated Sin Cara
4. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Asuka, Becky Lynch, and Naomi defeated Lana and The IIconics
5. WWE United States Championship – Fatal Five-Way Match
Jeff Hardy defeated The Miz, Samoa Joe, Shelton Benjamin, and Shinsuke Nakamura
6. Big E and Kofi Kingston (w/Xavier Woods) defeated The Bar
7. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Carmella defeated Charlotte Flair
8. Daniel Bryan defeated Big Cass