When will WWE air the UK Tournament?

While WWE’s two United Kingdom Championship tournament shows will be airing on the Network later this month, they won’t be shown live.

WWE announced the broadcast plans for the events today, noting that they’ll be taped at Royal Albert Hall on June 18-19 and will stream on the WWE Network on Monday, June 25th and Tuesday, June 26th. They’ll air at 3 p.m. Eastern time.

The first night will feature the quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals of a tournament to decide who will be challenging for Pete Dunne’s WWE UK Championship on night two. All but one of the first round matches will take place at Download Festival on June 8-10, with Jack Gallagher vs. Drew Gulak having already been filmed during a set of #NXT television tapings last month.

Here are the lineups for each show:

Night one – Quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals in the UK tournament

Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate & Trent Seven vs. Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong

Toni Storm vs. Jinny vs. Killer Kelly vs. Isla Dawn for an NXT Women’s Championship shot on night two (advertised but not yet announced)

Appearances by Triple H and Shawn Michaels

WWE UK Night two

WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne defending against the tournament winner

Women’s title match

Aleister Black & Ricochet vs. EC3 & Velveteen Dream

