Madison Square Garden Reportedly Unhappy With WWE

According to Mike Johnson of PWinsider, MSG management isn’t happy that WWE has been running a lot of their events at the nearby Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Johnson adds that the tipping point appears to have been WWE running all of the WrestleMania week events in 2019 at the Barclays Center, leaving #MSG without anything.

MSG has reportedly sent feelers out to different groups and they are more open than ever to booking non-WWE events in the arena. Also, the company that has a hold on the arena is AAA.

