Former WWE superstar arrested

Brian Christopher Lawler, better known to WWE fans as Grandmaster Sexay, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler, was arrested in downtown Memphis on Wednesday morning.

Fox 13 Memphis is reporting that the former WWE Superstar was arrested after the manager of the Hampton Inn hotel flagged down police and informed them that Christopher had stayed at the hotel without paying.

Lawler reportedly used a credit card to stay in the hotel room which did not have enough money on it.

The charge for the room was $802, and police said that Lawler and another suspect later told the manager that they did not have enough money to pay. He was charged with theft of services $1000 or less.

(pwguru)

(Visited 1 times, 55 visits today)