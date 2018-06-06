Chael Sonnen claims he received 2 offers from WWE

Chael Sonnen is claiming that the WWE did make him offer before one of the biggest fights of his career.

The former UFC title contender and now Bellator MMA fighter recently spoke with Brendan Schaub of Below The Belt of Showtime.

In this interview, Sonnen told a story about how the WWE made him two different offers right before his title fight against then-UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva.

Sonnen did not mention if it was before his fight against Silva at the UFC 117 pay-per-view event in August of 2010 or the rematch at UFC 148 in July of 2012.

The first deal was that Sonnen would be wired $1 million if he no-showed the event without telling UFC President Dana White and other UFC officials. He had to give an answer right on the spot without an actual contract in place.

The other offer was for $5 million that would have had him appear on Monday Night RAW after the UFC event with the title if he had won.

Sonnen obviously didn’t make the deal and went on to continue his successful MMA career.

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

(Visited 1 times, 4 visits today)