Big Show on Elias: “He’s a good kid and he’s a hard worker”

“I think Elias has a lot of good things in the future ahead of him. He’s a good kid and he’s a hard worker. They always say, ‘he’s got a hell of a body on him.’ He has done a lot of things right. They built him along the way. They haven’t had him beat a lot of people. He has earned his wins. He has done his losses. Like, he’s building a good, solid foundation, but I think Elias is a good pick. He is. That’s a good call.”

Source: The Steve Austin Show podcast

