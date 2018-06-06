6/6/18 WWE NXT Coverage

The opening credits roll and then Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness, and Percy Watson welcome us to the show. Shayna Baszler’s music hits and the NXT Women’s Champion makes her way to the ring.

Baszler says she showed the entire locker room that when you step into the ring with her, you will be smacked in the face with a dose of reality. She says she is tougher, stronger, and better than everyone and the strong will always defeat the weak, but there always has to be one person that thinks the law doesn’t apply to them. She says that person is Nikki Cross. Baszler says if Cross ever gets in her face again, it’ll be the last thing she ever does. Cross’s music hits and she makes her way to the ring. Baszler says the stunt Cross pulled last week was a joke and tells Cross the only place she is better than Baszler is inside her own mind. Baszler asks Cross if she is crazy and Cross smiles and nods her head yes. Baszler says she can put Cross to sleep in a heartbeat and throws the microphone at her. Cross picks it up and tells her to do it over and over again. Cross lunges toward Baszler and Baszler drops the title. Cross laughs at her and then takes her down with a Thesz Press. Cross beats down Baszler and then stomps away on her in the corner. Cross goes to pick up the title, but Baszler drops her with a right hand and tosses her out of the ring. Cross comes back with a forearm shot and then takes Baszler down with a cross-body from the top rope. Baszler rolls to the floor and Cross throws the title belt to her. They stare each other down as Baszler grabs the title and backs up the entrance ramp.

