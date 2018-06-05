WWE hoping to receive a nomination for an Emmy Award

Forbes.com is reporting that WWE will be holding an event for the press tomorrow for a few private screenings in hopes of getting a nomination for an Emmy Award. The ‘for your consideration’ event will be led by Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, joined by Nikki and Brie Bella, Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, and The New Day. After the red carpet arrivals, WWE will screen Raw 25, a compilation of the Mixed Match Challenge series, and the WWE Network exclusive WWE 24: Empowered, which showcased the women and the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble. The possibilities of WWE getting an Emmy Award nomination is pretty remote, but there’s nothing that says you cannot try! This is WWE’s first attempt at getting nominated for an Emmy Award.

