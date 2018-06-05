Video: Jericho working with Impact Wrestling

Jun 5, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck
Post Category: News Tags: Chris Jericho
It’s the start of a dialogue. Beside his wrestling ability, I believe Jericho to possess one of the greatest minds in the industry. This might just be for the cruise but never say never. Still, Jericho doesn’t NEED WWE and they don’t need him, either so why couldn’t this be the start of a Jericho-Impact relationship that blossoms?
Name (required)
Mail (required)
Website
5/23/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Madison Rayne
It’s the start of a dialogue. Beside his wrestling ability, I believe Jericho to possess one of the greatest minds in the industry. This might just be for the cruise but never say never. Still, Jericho doesn’t NEED WWE and they don’t need him, either so why couldn’t this be the start of a Jericho-Impact relationship that blossoms?