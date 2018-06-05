Triple H on NXT Potentially Leaving The WWE Network: ‘Never Say Never”

Triple H spoke with PWInsider for a new interview and discussed the possibility of NXT ending up on a new television home. The site asked about the possibility that, as WWE finishes up their TV deals for Raw and Smackdown Live, NXT would end up on a traditional network instead of the Network.

“As far as where NXT ends up, as that brand continues to grow, never say never, I guess,” he said. “For the value of the Network, NXT is a valuable part of the WWE Network. Where it ends up, I don’t know. Obviously, that’s a decision that Vince [McMahon] will make and the team here will make strategically as to where everything sits, just as we do everything else in our ecosystem as far as where we put content. It’s a constantly challenging question for us. Good problem to have, right?”

WWE has been working on new deals for RAW and SMACKDOWN ahead of their contract expiry with NBCUniversal late next year. The latest reports have Raw staying on USA Network with NBCU while Smackdown goes to FOX.

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

