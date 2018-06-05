LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN 6/5

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens live from the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas. Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. They hype tonight’s show – Rusev, The Miz and Samoa Joe vs. The New Day in six-man action, mixed tag team action with Jimmy Uso and Naomi vs. Lana and Aiden English, Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair in a battle of best friends.

– We go right to the ring and SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella waits with a mic as her music plays. Carmella calls out and asks Corpus Christi what’s up and then demands they stand to praise her for being champion.

Carmella says we’re right, tonight isn’t about her, it’s about her Money In the Bank opponent – Asuka. Carmella says Asuka isn’t who we think she is but before she exposes The Empress of Tomorrow, we get a video package looking at Asuka’s dominant reign in WWE. Carmella says Asuka is amazing, or was. She mocks her and says it’s time to remove the mask to face this horrible truth together. Carmella shows us another video package and says this is the real Asuka. This video shows Charlotte Flair ending the undefeated streak and a few more unfortunate events in Asuka’s run. Carmella says that was painful to watch and the truth is she hasn’t been the same since the streak ended at WrestleMania 34. Carmella says this is why she has no fear, because Mella Is Money and The Age of Asuka is over. Carmella says Asuka was undefeated but now she’s just defeated. It used to be no one is ready for Asuka but now everyone is ready for her, even some of the pathetic fans in the crowd, including the one guy drooling all over the place. The music finally interrupts and out comes Asuka.

Asuka does her entrance but before anything can happen, the music hits and out comes Mandy Rose with Sonya Deville. Rose says Carmella didn’t have to go through all that trouble of a presentation, she could’ve just asked her how Asuka is. Rose talks about how she was close to beating Asuka last week and now that she knows the truth, she knows she can beat Asuka… tonight. Deville says Rose did exactly what she was supposed to do – left just enough of Asuka for her. Sonya says her turn is tonight. Carmella says they are right but who’s it going to be? Mandy or Sonya? She says the undefeated Asuka would’ve taken them both on but she’s just defeated now. Carmella suggests Asuka call an Uber and get the hell out of here. The music interrupts again and out comes SmackDown General Manager Paige. Paige says once again, no one speaks for her because she’s the one that makes the matches around here. Paige says Asuka has unfinished business with both of these ladies. Paige asks Asuka which opponent she wants, Rose or Deville? Asuka is all smiles. She snatches the mic from Carmella and says she wants both. Paige says that’s the Asuka we all know and love. Paige announces Asuka vs. Rose and Deville in a Handicap Match, up next.

Handicap Match: Asuka vs. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

