HBK open to returning for one more match?

Shawn Michaels told Sky Sports that he would be open to wrestling one more match if it was “done the right way” and cited Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles and Johnny Gargano as people he would like to wrestle. He also stated that “It could be possible but people would have to accept they wouldn’t be getting the Showstopper, Mr. Wrestlemania” and that a tag scenario with HHH was more likely, as they could just be DX and have fun.

(The 434)

