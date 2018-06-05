Cena expresses interest in having children

John Cena expressed interest in having children and said he’s finally realizing there’s life outside of WWE.

“Of course, I would love to be a dad. And by the way, that’s an about-face for me and I realize very much that I have been steadfast in saying that I don’t want children,” Cena said. “But I’m a little older now, a little wiser. At age 18 we say things different than age 25 and 35. I would love, only because I dedicated my life to my work and now I’m realizing there’s life and it exists and it is beautiful. I think part of that is being a parent and we’ll see. Is that good enough for you?”

When asked if Cena would allow his child to become a WWE Superstar, he said, “My God, I don’t know what I would do with my life if my parents hadn’t supported my career. So, would I allow my child to chase their dream, essentially is what you’re asking me? I think that’s what life is all about.”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

