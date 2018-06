Ambrose reportedly suffered a set back in March

Dean Ambrose has been injured since December of last year. According to earlier reports he could have made a return up to this time but the return was delayed due to re-injuring his bicep in March 2018 during Rehabilitation Therapy.

After further treatments he is now in the final stages of his Medical Clearance and could possibly return to in ring action By SummerSlam OR possibly early.

