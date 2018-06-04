WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – June 3, 2018 – Arlington, Texas
1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match
The Bludgeon Brothers defeated Aiden English and Rusev and The Usos
2. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe (w/Killian Dain) (via Disqualification)
3. Andrade “Cien” Almas (w/Zelina Vega) defeated Sin Cara
4. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Asuka, Becky Lynch, and Naomi defeated Lana and The IIconics
5. WWE United States Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match
Jeff Hardy defeated The Miz, Samoa Joe, and Shinsuke Nakamura
6. Six-Man Tag Team Match
The New Day defeated Shelton Benjamin and The Bar
7. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Carmella defeated Charlotte Flair
8. Daniel Bryan defeated Big Cass
(Visited 1 times, 5 visits today)