WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – June 3, 2018 – Arlington, Texas

1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match

The Bludgeon Brothers defeated Aiden English and Rusev and The Usos

2. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe (w/Killian Dain) (via Disqualification)

3. Andrade “Cien” Almas (w/Zelina Vega) defeated Sin Cara

4. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Asuka, Becky Lynch, and Naomi defeated Lana and The IIconics

5. WWE United States Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match

Jeff Hardy defeated The Miz, Samoa Joe, and Shinsuke Nakamura

6. Six-Man Tag Team Match

The New Day defeated Shelton Benjamin and The Bar

7. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Carmella defeated Charlotte Flair

8. Daniel Bryan defeated Big Cass

(Visited 1 times, 5 visits today)