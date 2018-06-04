WWE Raw Live Event Results – June 3, 2018 – Lake Charles, Louisiana

1. Finn Balor defeated Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh)

2. Six-Man Tag Team Match

No Way Jose and Titus Worldwide defeated Curt Hawkins and The Ascension

3. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Sasha Banks, Dana Brooke, and Bayley defeated The Riott Squad

4. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Cedric Alexander defeated Buddy Murphy

5. Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

6. Bobby Roode defeated Mojo Rawley

7. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match

Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy defeated The B-Team (via Disqualification)

8. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match

Nia Jax defeated Alexa Bliss

9. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Seth Rollins defeated Elias

