WWE Raw Live Event Results – June 3, 2018 – Lake Charles, Louisiana
1. Finn Balor defeated Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh)
2. Six-Man Tag Team Match
No Way Jose and Titus Worldwide defeated Curt Hawkins and The Ascension
3. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Sasha Banks, Dana Brooke, and Bayley defeated The Riott Squad
4. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Cedric Alexander defeated Buddy Murphy
5. Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn
6. Bobby Roode defeated Mojo Rawley
7. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match
Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy defeated The B-Team (via Disqualification)
8. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match
Nia Jax defeated Alexa Bliss
9. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Seth Rollins defeated Elias
