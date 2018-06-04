The Undertaker advertised for MSG event on July 7

The Madison Square Garden electronic billboard is advertising an appearance by The Undertaker for the Raw brand non-televised event on Saturday, July 7. The MSG Twitter account posted a photo of the advert saying he will be “live in action.”

This will be his first appearance inside MSG in eight years, having previously wrestled last inside the world’s most famous arena back in 2010.

If he does indeed wrestle, this would be his third wrestling match for 2018 following his matches against John Cena at WrestleMania 34 and Rusev at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

This event will also be special for Ronda Rousey who will be wrestling inside MSG for the very first time.

