Taz on Dakota Kai: “She’s a modern day female version of Ricky Steamboat”

“She’s a modern day female version of Ricky Steamboat. That’s how good she sells. This girl will be a star, I promise. She is fricking good. She’s pretty. There’s something about her… Dakota’s selling is just phenomenal. In my greatest matches, I never had the ability to do the selling this girl does.”

source: The Taz Show

